BOON, Rebecca Sarah:
On Saturday, 18 April 2020 with family at her side. Loved wife of Robin, loved daughter and daughter-in-law to Ann, Garry and Val, Vivienne and Barry (dec). Loved sister and sister-in-law of Scott and Jenny, Andrea and Shane. Adored aunty to Emma, Jess and Cam, Matthew and Emma and great-aunt to Eaun. Adored niece to her many aunties and uncles.
"The strongest, most caring positive person taken way too soon but now free to soar like an eagle, leaving us with a huge Becky shaped hole in our hearts and our lives."
Messages to the 'Boon Family' may be left in Rebecca's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 44176, Lower Hutt 5040. A private family service will be held.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 21, 2020