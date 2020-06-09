WRIGHT, Raymond George:
ex Royal NZ Navy, NZ Police, Highlanders Otago Rugby, Kings High School. On Monday 1st June 2020 at Home. Loved and devoted husband and best friend of Jill for 55 wonderful years, special and loving Dad of Sandy and Joanna, loved father-in-law of Adrian Hocking and the shining star of his granddaughter McKenna. Much loved brother-in-law of Ron and Kathleen McCorkindale, Reg and Evelyn McCorkindale, Christine and Reiner Van Der Hilst. Only child of Robert and Hilda Wright. A fun Uncle of Sarah Norford, Charlotte McCorkindale, Lyndon and Nikolas Mason, Maria Courtney, Jon Van Der Hilst, Julie Jones and Anthony McCorkindale and their families, and a special Ray Ray to Liam and Meesha. A Service for Ray will be held at Gillions Funeral Services at 407 Hillside Road, South Dunedin, on Thursday 11th June, at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation. The service will be livestreamed on
gillions.co.nz/kiwi-channel
Jill and family would like to acknowledge the wonderful support from Dr Peter Gent MHC, Mornington Pharmacy Staff, District Nursing Service, Otago Hospice staff, and Royal District Nurses. Messages to [email protected]
Gillions Funeral Services
FDANZ NZIFH
Published in Dominion Post on June 9, 2020