SQUIRE, Raymond Bruce
QC (Bruce):
On Monday, 30 September 2019 in Wellington, aged 76 years. Beloved husband of Virginia for 50 years. Loved and adored father of Caroline and Martin. He will be greatly missed by extended family, colleagues and friends. In lieu of flowers donations to The Heart Foundation would be appreciated and can be left at the service. A celebration of Bruce's life will be held in The Long Room, Basin Reserve, 1 Rugby Street, Wellington, on Monday, 7 October 2019 at 1.30pm, followed by a private burial in Whangarei. Messages for the "Squire Family" can be sent to 306 Willis Street, Wellington 6011.
Lychgate Funerals
FDANZ (04) 385 0745
www.lychgate.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2019