PRYCE,
Raymond Douglas (Ray):
On May 21, 2020, peacefully in Hospice Wanganui. After a short illness, aged 75 years. Loved husband of Colleen. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Karl and Rochelle (Sam) (Wellington), Twins Glenn and Anthony (both deceased), Gavin and Francie, Kylie (London), and Clare. A loving grandad of Jackson, Cooper; Hayden, and Tayla. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Allen (deceased) and Carole, Gary and Maureen, and Paul. Loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. Due to the current Funeral restrictions of 100 people please email your interest to attend Ray's Service to:
[email protected] no later than 5.00pm on Saturday, May 30, 2020.
Published in Dominion Post on May 28, 2020