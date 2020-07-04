O'BRIEN, Raymond Earl:
Formerly of Wellington. Passed away peacefully in Auckland, on July 1, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Adele, dearly loved father of Gary, Mark and Christopher, cherished son of the late Eric Francis and Margaret Anderson (nee Whyte); dearly loved brother of Nola, Patricia, and Robert (Bob). Much loved by his daughters-in-law Merenia and Anna, and grandchildren: Elliette, Cameron, Benjamin and Thomas, and all his nephews, great nephews and nieces.
R.I.P.
"A warm and gentle man, possessed of natural nobility of character… a true gentleman."
Messages to the O'Brien family may be posted c/- PO Box 7123, Wellington 6242. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated for Raymond at St Mary of the Angels Church, Boulcott Street, Wellington, on Friday 10 July 2020, at 10.00am. Followed by burial at Makara Cemetery.
Published in Dominion Post on July 4, 2020