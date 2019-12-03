Raymond MCLEAN

Death Notice

McLEAN, Raymond (Bruce):
Passed away peacefully and in the company of family at Malyon House on 1st December 2019. Loving husband of Noelene. Amazing father of Stephen, Donna, and Kevin. Fun "Poppa" to Matt, Rob, Mikaela, Sarah, Chris, Andy, and Vicky. Respected father-in-law of Tracy, Ross, and Leanne. A celebration of Bruce's life will be held at Legacy Gardens, 53 Te Okuroa Drive, Papamoa, on Friday 6 December, at 2.00pm. Communication to the McLean Family, c/- PO Box 3136, Tauranga 3142.
