MANSFIELD,
Raymond Paul (Ray):
Born 2.9.1947, passed away 14.3.2020 after a long battle with PSP. Eldest son of the late Raymond Vincent and Ivy Irene Mansfield. Survived by his partner of 48 years, Iesha and lil Brie, daughter Tracey Louise, son Raymond Nelson, (Shaun), brothers Peter and Michael, sisters-in-law Julie, and Sue, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews. Thanks to Norrey Simmons, Bronwyn Harvie, Valerie Coe, Beau Hancock, Jenny HC, Mary Potter Hospice, District nurses, Healthcare, Nurse Maude, my brothers, their spouses Tom and Dale, Bruce and Kathy. At Ray's request, a private cremation has taken place.
Rest In Peace Ray
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 17, 2020