KERSHAW, Raymond George (Sonny Boy):

Peacefully on 6 January 2020 at Millvale House, Miramar. He was a dearly loved husband of Mary, a much-loved father to his only daughter Roimata and loved Koko of Jak and Nikora. Son of the late Eva and John Kershaw, and loved brother of Melva (deceased), Sylvia (deceased), Syd and Anne, Sandy (deceased) and Christine, June and James (deceased), Podge (deceased), Vera and Jimmy, Richie (deceased) and Lynda, Aaron (deceased) and Lois, Kelvin and Fiona, Waimarie and Cassidy, Hinemoa (deceased) and Joe (deceased) and Dene and Chris. Loved uncle to his many nieces and nephews. Raymond will be making his way home to Pariroa Pa, Kakaramea on Wednesday 8 January where he will be laid to rest in Te Moengaroa Urupa. The final service for Raymond will be on 10 January 2020 at 11.00am. The whanau wishes to thank the many people who have supported the whanau through this time, particularly Millvale House who have cared for Raymond for the last year and a half. We will miss him so very much.

Moe mai rã, kia au te moe.





