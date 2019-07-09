KENCHINGTON,
Raymond (Ray):
Passed away suddenly on Sunday, 7th July 2019, aged 72 years. Much loved husband of Mary, and special and loving Dad of Brad, Craig (dec), Wade and Daniel. Father-in-law of Lisa and adoring pop of Emma. Brother of David and Doreen and special twin brother of Colin and sister-in-law Lyn. Loved brother-in-law and uncle. Heartfelt thanks to the staff of Wellington Regional Hospital ICU and Wellington Free Ambulance. Messages to the "Kenchington family" c/- 4 Moorefield Road, Johnsonville 6037. In lieu of flowers donations to Wellington Regional Hospital ICU, 23 Mein Road, Wellington and Wellington Free Ambulance, PO Box 601, Wellington 6140 and may be left at the service. The Service for Ray will be held at Ohariu Farm, 184 Takarau Gorge Road, Ohariu, on Thursday, 11th July 2019, at 11.00am, followed by the burial at Makara Cemetery, Wellington.
Published in Dominion Post on July 9, 2019