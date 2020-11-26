JOHNSTON,
Raymond (Ray):
Formerly of Linden. Passed away peacefully on 24 November 2020, in Tauranga, aged 93 years. Loved husband of the late Beverly. Much loved father and father-in-law of Warren, Gail and Stuart Dumbleton, and Robyn and Peter Scott. Adored Pop of his 6 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. A celebration of Ray's life will be held at Woodhill, 167 Grange Road, Tauranga, on Friday 27 November, at 1.30pm. Communications to the Ray Johnston Family c/- PO Box 3136, Tauranga 3142.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 26, 2020