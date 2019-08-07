HURLE,
Raymond Stennett (Tony):
Reg No. Y203066, Major, RNZA, NZSAS, NZ Intelligence Corps. Active service Korea, Malaya. On 4 August 2019 suddenly at Upper Hutt, aged 89 years. Loved husband and pal of Rene for 60 years. Treasured father of Michael, and David & Nicky and Grandpa of James and Joseph. A service to celebrate Ray's life will be held in St John's Anglican Church, Moonshine Road, Trentham, on Friday, 9 August 2019, at 11.00am followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Stroke Foundation would be appreciated and may be sent to PO Box 12-482, Wellington.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 7, 2019