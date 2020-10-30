HENTY,
Raymond Phillip (Ray):
Suddenly at home on 29 October 2020, at an active 91 years of age. Dearly loved husband of the late Marie; loving father of Phillip, Martin, Janine, Simon & Jude; much loved grandfather of Jemma, Warwick, Ashton, Luke & Ria, Mariska & Tim, Michael and Jessica; great-grandfather of Hamish, Jorja, Cora and George. Messages for Ray's family can be placed in his tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. A celebration of Ray's life will be held at St Thomas More Church, 36 Worcester Street, Wilton on Tuesday 3rd November at 11.00am, thereafter private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 30, 2020