Guest Book
  • "Sincere condolences to Fleur and the Grant family at this..."
    - Libby Clout
  • "Rest in love Ray. It was a pleasure to have known you"
    - Fionna Clark
Service Information
Harbour City Funeral Home Ltd
Cnr Fergusson Drive & Ward St
Wellington, Wellington
045288924
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jun. 18, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Harbour City Funeral Home Ltd
Cnr Fergusson Drive & Ward St
Wellington, Wellington
Death Notice

GRANT, Raymond John:
Peacefully at Bupa Fergusson Care Home on Monday, 15 June 2020, aged 81 years. Beloved husband of the late Lynette. Dearly loved father of Fleur. Loved brother of Bill and Margaret. Special thanks to the rest home staff for their care and support of Raymond. Messages to the 'Grant Family' may be left in Raymond's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 44176, Lower Hutt 5040. A service to celebrate the life of Raymond will be held at the Harbour City Funeral Home Chapel, 674 Fergusson Drive, Upper Hutt, on Thursday, 18 June, at 2.00pm, thereafter private cremation.

Published in Dominion Post on June 16, 2020
