Raymond GOUGH

  • "Very sad to hear of Ray's passing, he will be missed at the..."
    - John Barron
Service Information
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Hope Centre
Downer Street
Lower Hutt
GOUGH, Raymond (Ray):
On 21st July 2020. Died as he lived, immersed in water. Beloved husband of the late Barbara, and special friend of Carole Willams. Loved dad of Oliver (& Sally), and Hayden. Loving poppa of Josh and Tim. Much loved and appreciated by family, friends and swimming/surf lifesaving community.
He will be sadly missed.
Messages to the Gough family can be posted to PO Box 44-176, Lower Hutt 5040. A service to celebrate Ray's life will be held at the Hope Centre, Downer Street, Lower Hutt, on Tuesday 28th July 2020, at 11.00am, thereafter private cremation.

Published in Dominion Post on July 25, 2020
