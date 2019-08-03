BOYCE, Raymond:
MBE, Hon LitD
Arts Icon, SGCNZ Patron.
Peacefully, aged 91, in Te Hopai Hospital, Wellington, Thursday 1 August 2019, after a long and illustrious life devoted to the arts. Dearly loved husband of the late Geraldine Kean. Extremely dear to Gerry's family, Dawn Sanders, Sunny Amey, Peter & Annie Coates, Robin Payne & Tolis Papazoglou, Nonnita Rees & Phil Mann and many others, all very special to him. Theatre set and costume designer, Globe Hangings, Expo '70, lecturer, tutor extraordinaire. His influence is international. The people whose lives he has touched continue to be living proof of his legacy and will be sorely missed by them all. Raymond requested that, in lieu of flowers, donations to Shakespeare Globe Centre NZ would be greatly appreciated. Private Cremation; Public Farewell Tribute to Raymond, Hannah Playhouse, Saturday 10 August 2019 2.30pm-4.30pm. Messages c/o SGCNZ, PO Box 17215, Wellington 6147.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 3, 2019