BECKER,
Raymond Louis (Bob):
Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on March 21, 2020, aged 91 years. Loving husband of the late Betty. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Peter and Sue, Debra and the late Gordon Sleep, Steven and Selina. Cherished grandfather (GrandBob) of Sam, Hannah, Adam, Stephanie, Liam, Dylan and Grace. The family are very grateful to the wonderful district nurses and staff at Mary Potter Hospice for their special care of Bob over the last 2 years. Messages to the Becker family may be left in Bob's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. Due to the Ministry of Health's protocols, a private cremation has been held. A memorial service for family and friends may be held at a later date.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 25, 2020