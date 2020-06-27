ALLISON, Raymond Bruce:
Formerly of Levin. At Wellington Hospital on 23 June 2020, aged 70 years. Eldest child of the late Bruce & Marjory Allison. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Graeme Allison & Erin Lamb, Douglas Allison (dec), Jeffrey & Christine Allison, Pauline Allison & Glenn Rowe. A private cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at a later date. All Messages can be sent to; G Allison, 222 State Highway 1, RD3, Otaki 5583.
Published in Dominion Post on June 27, 2020