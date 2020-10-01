ALLAN,

Raymond Alexander:

Passed peacefully on 28 September 2020 at Hutt Hospital with his family by his side. We would like to acknowledge the sadness felt as a lot of Ray's family could not travel to see him due to being overseas, but they were in our hearts and we felt their love. Much loved husband to Joy, father to Vaughn and Carine, Pop to Cameron and brother to Lynette, Marion, and the late John, brother-in-law to June, Carol, Edna, Cliff and Ian, and loved uncle to all his nieces and nephews. Ray will be missed by everyone who knew him over his life. Ray requested a private cremation with just his family but there will also be an afternoon tea held at the Cossie Club in Upper Hutt on October 10, at 2.00pm, so we can remember and say goodbye to such a wonderful man.



