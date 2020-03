van HATTUM, Ray:

Trish, Samantha & Kent, Alistair & Fiona would like to take this opportunity to say thank you. To our families, friends, work families and all who came to the funeral and the first responders and support people, for the sympathy and kindness which you have shown us during this sad time, thank you. I believe that Ray would be very humbled, as am I, after experiencing such an outpouring of support.