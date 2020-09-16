Ray MCAULEY

Death Notice

McAULEY, Ray:
On 14th September 2020. Aged 79. Loved husband and best friend of Judy for 52 years. Adored Dad of Leah and Scott, and father-in-law of Grant and Christine. Devoted and treasured Poppy of Shea, Jana and Khale.
A special man who will be
truly missed.
As per Ray's wishes, a private family service will be held. A celebration of his life will be arranged at a later date due to current Covid-19 restrictions.
