JACKSON, Ray:
On 20 May 2020, peacefully at home. Stoic to the end. Beloved husband of Janet. Proud father and stepfather of Kirk, Olivia, Blake, David, Lizzy and the late Callum. Adored grandfather of Jayde, Ashlee, Saskia, Enrico, Theo and Florence. Treasured brother to Cheryl, Robyn and the late Albert.
A truly good man.
Generous, kind, modest and loyal. IT saviour and friend
to many. Much loved and missed dearly.
Due to the circumstances, a private service for family will be held. This will be live-streamed. Please email [email protected] by Sunday for access details. Messages for Ray's family can be sent to this email and to PO BOX 1870. Instead of flowers, we would love if you could make a donation to the Wellington Free Ambulance.
Lychgate Funerals
FDANZ 385 0745
www.lychgate.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on May 23, 2020