BROWN, Ray
(Charles Raymond):
Formerly of Otaki. Passed away peacefully in his sleep on July 31, 2020, at Kemp Home, Titahi Bay, in his 85th year. Dearest and beloved husband and best friend of Joan (nee Mackenzie) for almost 62 years. Loved pop of Greg and Andrea, Dallas and Sylvia. Loved poppa of Larissa and Andrew Black, Latham and Hayley Brown, Shanti, Janna, Tanika and Mikyla Brown. Loved great-poppa of Oliver, Finley, and Elliot Black. A private funeral has already been held. Messages to 3/61 Main Road, Titahi Bay, Porirua 5022.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 8, 2020