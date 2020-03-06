APIATA, Rangi:
On March 5, 2020, peacefully at home in Masterton. Dearly loved husband of Margarett. Much loved Dad of Debbie and Ross, Leonie and Lance, Wendy and Jason (Boss), and Rochelle. Loved Grandad to his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A service to celebrate Rangi's life will be held in Wairarapa Funeral Services Chapel, 35-37 Lincoln Road, Masterton, on Monday, March 9, at 11.00am, followed by private cremation.
Wairarapa Funeral Services
www.wairarapafunerals.co.nz
FDANZ Masterton
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 6, 2020