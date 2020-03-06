Rangi APIATA

  • "To all the Apiata Family our most sincerest condolences of..."
    - Lydia and Norman Goodwin
Death Notice

APIATA, Rangi:
On March 5, 2020, peacefully at home in Masterton. Dearly loved husband of Margarett. Much loved Dad of Debbie and Ross, Leonie and Lance, Wendy and Jason (Boss), and Rochelle. Loved Grandad to his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A service to celebrate Rangi's life will be held in Wairarapa Funeral Services Chapel, 35-37 Lincoln Road, Masterton, on Monday, March 9, at 11.00am, followed by private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 6, 2020
