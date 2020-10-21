THOMSON,
Randall Frank Laird:
Passed away peacefully on the 18th October 2020, at Huntleigh Home, Karori aged 88 years. Husband of the late Yvonne; loving father of Steve, Kevin and the late Allan. Father-in-law of Chanelle, Kathryn and Anne. Grandfather of Caliope, Daniel, Nathan, Kelsey, Crissy, Caitlin, Bailey and Sophie. Brother of the late Eldred. Brother-in-law of Dennis and Leigh. Uncle of Warwick, Brett, Lesley and the late Annette. Special thanks to the staff of Huntleigh Home for their loving, respectful care and support of Randall. In lieu of flowers donations to the SPCA would be appreciated and may be donated online at: www.spca.nz Messages to 'the Thomson family' may be left in Randall's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie, Wellington, 6241. A service to celebrate the life of Randall will be held at the Cockburn Street Chapel, cnr Cockburn St & Onepu Rd, Kilbirnie on Friday 23rd October at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 21, 2020