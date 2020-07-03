Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



Krishnasamy J.P. (Rama):

Past President of Wellington South Rotary, Past President of Wellington Indian Society, Past President of Ethnic Council, Past President of Multi-Cultural Society. Peacefully left us on 2 July 2020 to join Lord Shiva. Rama was the loving husband of Paru, and the father of Gowrie, Krishnan, Bhagee and Ari, and father-in-law of Ganeshan, Tracey and Carolyn. He was the beloved grandfather to Gayathiri, Gokulan, Vidthia, Yasmin, Savannah, Quinton and Evie. Rama was the cherished brother to the late Yogambikai, the late Balambikai, the late Gopalaswamy, the late Sri Ranganathan, Arulanandasamy, Pathmanathan and the late Jayalakshmi. He was the brother-in-law of (Dr) Indrathevy, Sakthivel, Kokulu, Poobalu, Gnanam and Pathmasini. He was an entrepreneur, proud Rotarian, and tireless advocate for migrant and local issues. Join his family at Bharat Bhavan, 48 Kemp Street, Kilbirnie, Wellington, on Saturday 4 July between 4.00pm and 8.00pm to farewell Rama. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the Mary Potter Hospice or the Wellington Free Ambulance.







RAMANATHAN, RamasamyKrishnasamy J.P. (Rama):Past President of Wellington South Rotary, Past President of Wellington Indian Society, Past President of Ethnic Council, Past President of Multi-Cultural Society. Peacefully left us on 2 July 2020 to join Lord Shiva. Rama was the loving husband of Paru, and the father of Gowrie, Krishnan, Bhagee and Ari, and father-in-law of Ganeshan, Tracey and Carolyn. He was the beloved grandfather to Gayathiri, Gokulan, Vidthia, Yasmin, Savannah, Quinton and Evie. Rama was the cherished brother to the late Yogambikai, the late Balambikai, the late Gopalaswamy, the late Sri Ranganathan, Arulanandasamy, Pathmanathan and the late Jayalakshmi. He was the brother-in-law of (Dr) Indrathevy, Sakthivel, Kokulu, Poobalu, Gnanam and Pathmasini. He was an entrepreneur, proud Rotarian, and tireless advocate for migrant and local issues. Join his family at Bharat Bhavan, 48 Kemp Street, Kilbirnie, Wellington, on Saturday 4 July between 4.00pm and 8.00pm to farewell Rama. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the Mary Potter Hospice or the Wellington Free Ambulance. Published in Dominion Post from July 3 to July 4, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Dominion Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers