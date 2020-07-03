RAMANATHAN, Ramasamy
Krishnasamy J.P. (Rama):
Past President of Wellington South Rotary, Past President of Wellington Indian Society, Past President of Ethnic Council, Past President of Multi-Cultural Society. Peacefully left us on 2 July 2020 to join Lord Shiva. Rama was the loving husband of Paru, and the father of Gowrie, Krishnan, Bhagee and Ari, and father-in-law of Ganeshan, Tracey and Carolyn. He was the beloved grandfather to Gayathiri, Gokulan, Vidthia, Yasmin, Savannah, Quinton and Evie. Rama was the cherished brother to the late Yogambikai, the late Balambikai, the late Gopalaswamy, the late Sri Ranganathan, Arulanandasamy, Pathmanathan and the late Jayalakshmi. He was the brother-in-law of (Dr) Indrathevy, Sakthivel, Kokulu, Poobalu, Gnanam and Pathmasini. He was an entrepreneur, proud Rotarian, and tireless advocate for migrant and local issues. Join his family at Bharat Bhavan, 48 Kemp Street, Kilbirnie, Wellington, on Saturday 4 July between 4.00pm and 8.00pm to farewell Rama. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the Mary Potter Hospice or the Wellington Free Ambulance.
Published in Dominion Post from July 3 to July 4, 2020