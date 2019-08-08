KARAN, Ram:
Loved and respected father of Shyama Kumar, Rajesh Karan and Rakesh Karan. Respected father-in-law of Shanel Kumar and Sareen Karan. Much loved grandfather of Rani, Sonia, Manisha, Neelisha, Kunaal, Rohan, Aarnav, Priya, Eearnie, Kaitlyn and Christopher. Loved by his nieces and nephews. Special thanks to all the doctors and nurses at Mary Potter Hospice and gratitude to Newtown Health Union Service who provided unconditional love, care and support. In lieu of flowers, donations to Mary Potter Hospice Wellington would be appreciated. Messages to the family may be posted to
297 Ohiro Road, Brooklyn, Wellington. Ram's funeral service will be held at Wellington Indian Association, 48 Kemp Street, Kilbirnie, on Thursday 8th August 2019 at 11.00am, and will be followed by a private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 8, 2019