WINMILL, Ralph Henry:

Ruth and families would like to sincerely thank you all for your love and support, cards, food, phone calls, flowers, attendance at his service, tributes and visits to us at Ralph's passing. Thanks to all who spoke and special thanks to Drs, Nurses and Specialists who lovingly cared for him over the past 5 months, especially at Te Rangimarie Hospice. Special thanks to Eagars Family for their wonderful care and attention. As many addresses are unknown, please accept this as a personal acknowledgement.



