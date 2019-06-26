SUTTON, Ralph Lionel:
ZL2AOH. Sqn Ldr (Retired). Died at Wellington Hospital on Saturday 22 June 2019. Aged 96. Lived independently. Son of the late Stanley and Dora Sutton. Devoted husband of the late Gwenda Sutton. Father and father-in-law of Keith and Anna, Amanda and Derek Plimmer. Grandad of Mike and Janene, the late Jeremy, the late Nicole & Hiroki, Tim and Anna, George and Cassie, Fiona and Sam Rewiri. GG-Ralph to Max, Jimmy, Paddy, Mabel. Messages to 12C Herbert Gardens, 186 The Terrace, Wellington 6011, or [email protected] Please join us for Ralph's Memorial afternoon tea at 3.00pm on Saturday 29th June 2019, at "Meetings on the Terrace", 152 The Terrace, Wellington.
Lychgate Funerals
FDANZ 385 0745
www.lychgate.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post from June 26 to June 28, 2019