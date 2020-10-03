Ralph LAST

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ralph LAST.
Service Information
Tararua Funeral Services Ltd
51 Denmark St
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
063747785
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 5, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Tararua Funeral Services Ltd
51 Denmark St
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
View Map
Death Notice

LAST, Ralph William:
Peacefully on Friday, 2nd October 2020, in his 96th year. Dearly loved husband of the late Hazel; loved father and father-in-law of Graham and Gibby, Colin and Janet, Nigel and Tania. Cherished grandad of Ryan and Stacey, James, Amanda and Edward, Sam and Stacey. Great-grandfather to his 5 great-grandchildren. A funeral service for Ralph will be held at the Kowhai Chapel, 51 Denmark Street, Dannevirke, on Monday 5th October, at 1.30pm, followed by interment at the Mangatera Lawn Cemetery.

logo
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 3, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.