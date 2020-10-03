LAST, Ralph William:
Peacefully on Friday, 2nd October 2020, in his 96th year. Dearly loved husband of the late Hazel; loved father and father-in-law of Graham and Gibby, Colin and Janet, Nigel and Tania. Cherished grandad of Ryan and Stacey, James, Amanda and Edward, Sam and Stacey. Great-grandfather to his 5 great-grandchildren. A funeral service for Ralph will be held at the Kowhai Chapel, 51 Denmark Street, Dannevirke, on Monday 5th October, at 1.30pm, followed by interment at the Mangatera Lawn Cemetery.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 3, 2020