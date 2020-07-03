VELLASAMY, Rajah:
(Satay Malaysia Restaurant, Wellington). Passed away peacefully on Monday 29 June 2020 at Wellington Regional Hospital. Dearly loved husband of Christina, and father of Alexandair, Alastair, Andairson, and Aireden. Loved son-in-law of Marguerita Harris, and beloved brother-in-law of Bernadette and family.
Rajah will be greatly missed.
Donations in memory of Rajah for the Renal Unit at Wellington Hospital would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A funeral service to celebrate Rajah's life will be held in St Francis de Sales Church, Clyde Street, Island Bay, on Monday 6 July, commencing at 1:00pm. Thereafter private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post from July 3 to July 4, 2020