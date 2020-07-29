SKRIDULAITIS,
Raimundas (Ray):
Passed away peacefully in the company of family at Sevenoaks Hospital on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Aged 81 years. Beloved husband of Maureen. Much loved father of Paul, and Mark & Claire, and loved stepfather to Tracey, Penny, and Kalvin & Debbie. A much loved grandfather and great-grandfather. Thank you to the many family, friends and organisations who supported Ray and his family. Ray's service will be held in the Funeral Home Chapel, 9-11 Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu, on Friday 31 July 2020 at 1.00pm, thereafter interment at Awa Tapu Cemetery, 133 Valley Road, Paraparaumu. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Mary Potter Hospice via their website https://marypotter.org.nz
Published in Dominion Post on July 29, 2020