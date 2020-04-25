Raewyn THOMAS

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raewyn THOMAS.
Service Information
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home Ltd
9-11 Hinemoa St
Paraparaumu , Wellington
042985168
Death Notice

THOMAS,
Raewyn Lois (nee Doolan):
Of Paraparaumu Beach. On Sunday, 12th April 2020. Former wife of Robbie Thomas, beloved mother of Jayson Thomas, Shay Thomas, Shahney Collins (nee Thomas) and Shane Collins, and Allan Spence. Loved sister of John Doolan. Most treasured Nanee of Nikita, Jansen and Jayda. Rae is dearly missed and our world is a little less bright. A memorial will be held at a later date to celebrate Rae's life with family, friends and colleagues. Contact Shay Thomas: [email protected]
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home
NZIFH FDANZ
04 2985168
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 25, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.