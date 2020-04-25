THOMAS,
Raewyn Lois (nee Doolan):
Of Paraparaumu Beach. On Sunday, 12th April 2020. Former wife of Robbie Thomas, beloved mother of Jayson Thomas, Shay Thomas, Shahney Collins (nee Thomas) and Shane Collins, and Allan Spence. Loved sister of John Doolan. Most treasured Nanee of Nikita, Jansen and Jayda. Rae is dearly missed and our world is a little less bright. A memorial will be held at a later date to celebrate Rae's life with family, friends and colleagues. Contact Shay Thomas: [email protected]
