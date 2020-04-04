JENKINS, Rae Bernadette
(née Stanford):
Died peacefully on 29 March 2020, at Kenepuru Hospital, aged 84 years. Much loved wife of the late Ian Jenkins. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Donna-Marie & Lance, and Corinna, and Grandma to Charlotte & Olly, Paige & Brad, and Ashton & Millie.
We will all miss you so much Mum but now you are back with Dad who you have missed so much.
Take good care of one another until we see you again x
A big thank you to Father Maurice Carmody for being able to assist our family. And thank you to Staff at Wellington and Kenepuru Hospital for all you did. In lieu of flowers donations to St Theresa's Parish Plimmerton would be appreciated. Due to current restrictions a private cremation has taken place.
Gee & Hickton - Porirua
www.geeandhickton.co.nz
Tel. (04) 2375332. FDANZ
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 4, 2020