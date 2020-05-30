DUNCAN, Rae:
Passed away peacefully 26 May 2020, aged 89. Adored wife of the late Graeme Duncan, and dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Anne, John, Paul and Carol, Jane and Jonathan. She was a very special and inspiring grandmother to her 12 grandchildren, and leaves us all with wonderful memories and a strong sense of family. A life well lived. Special thanks to all the caring and compassionate staff at Edmund Hillary Retirement Village. A private farewell has been held for Rae. In lieu of flowers, donations to Alzheimer's New Zealand would be appreciated.
Published in Dominion Post on May 30, 2020