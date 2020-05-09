DAWSON, Rae Mary:
On 5th May 2020, suddenly after a brief illness, aged 86 years. Much loved sister and sister-in-law of the late Fay and Des Brice; aunt of Desmond, Christopher, Martin, the late Gregory and Jason; and a cherished friend of many. A private funeral will be held for family. A memorial service to celebrate Rae's life for friends and extended family will be scheduled at a future date when circumstances allow. All messages to the Dawson family, C/- Lychgate Funerals, 306 Willis Street, Wellington 6011.
Published in Dominion Post on May 9, 2020