PAWSEY,

Rachel Nicole (Paws, Rach):

20.07.1990 - 27.08.2020

Treasured and adored Rachel was taken from us way too soon. Killed tragically in an accident in Wellington on 27th August 2020. Much loved daughter of Leane and Steve, niece, cousin, friend, colleague and teacher to many. Soulmate and partner to Seth. Rachel will be remembered by all her met her as a fun loving, adventurous, kind and caring young woman who always put others before herself. Thank you to everyone who has been supporting us in many different ways. Too many to mention but you know who you are. Rachel, we were so proud of the amazing woman you had become and what you had achieved cramming 60 years of living into 30. Your passing has left a huge hole in not only our lives but all who knew you. Our lives have dimmed without you.

"Fly high gorgeous girl"

A private funeral service has been held. In lieu of flowers donations please to Sonshine Ranch, account 06-0401-0153155-00 reference Rachel Pawsey.

Howick Funeral Home

35 Wellington Street, Howick, Auckland

Ph 09 534 7300



