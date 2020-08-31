JOBSON, Rachel Anne:
On August 29, 2020, Rachel died at home as the sun rose with her loved ones nearby; aged 50 years. Dearly loved wife of Andrew. Loved and treasured mum to Henry and Florence. Loved daughter of Jan and the late Ken Jobson. Cherished daughter-in-law, sister, sister-in-law and auntie. An exceptional woman and adored friend. In lieu of flowers donations to Te Omanga Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service or posted to PO Box 30-814, Lower Hutt 5040. A funeral service for Rachel will be held in Cornwall Manor, corner Knights Road and Cornwall Street, Lower Hutt, on Thursday, September 3, 2020, at 2.00pm, thereafter private cremation. Due to Covid restrictions seating will be limited to 100 persons. If you wish to attend the service please register your interest by emailing [email protected]. We will accommodate as many people as possible. Confirmed attendees will be notified before 5.00pm Wednesday, September 2. A web-stream will also be available. Please email [email protected] if you wish to receive the link to view the service.
Published in Dominion Post from Aug. 31 to Sept. 2, 2020