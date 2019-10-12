GOODWIN, Rachel
Fredrickson Francissia:
On October 10, 2019, unexpectedly but peacefully at Hutt Hospital, Lower Hutt; aged 83 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Cecil. A much loved mum, mother-in-law, Nana and Great-Nana. Sadly missed by family and friends. A celebration of Rachel's life will be held in Kingswood, cnr King & Cairo Streets, Upper Hutt, on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at 2.00pm, followed by interment at Akatarawa Cemetery. Messages may be sent to "the Goodwin family", c/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt 5040.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 12, 2019