MORRISON, Dr R. Bruce:
Major (Ret) M.N.Z.M
Peacefully on August 2, 2020 in Havelock North, surrounded by his family. Much loved husband of Dawn. Treasured father of Chris and Ginny Morrison, Tracey & Pete Alexander, Deb and Hugh Crichton, Jennie and Greg Smith. Brother of Jan and Ron Noy. Adored Pa of his 10 grandchildren. A service for Bruce will be held at St Mary's Star of the Sea Catholic Parish, Campion Road, Te Hapara, Gisborne, on Friday, August 7, 2020 at 2.00pm.
