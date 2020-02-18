YEOW, Quek Thong (Eddie):
On Saturday 15th February 2020 at Wellington Regional Hospital. Much loved soulmate and husband of Pauline, father and father-in-law of Michael & Joanne, Geoffrey & Natalie, Nigel & Jodie, and Damien & Marisela. Adored grandad of eight and great-grandad of nine. In lieu of flowers, donations welcome to Kidney Health NZ (contact 0800 543 639 or [email protected]) or may be left at the service. A service for Eddie will be held in the Croft Centennial Chapel, 2 Osborne Place (off Queens Drive), Lower Hutt, on Friday 21st February 2020, at 10.30am.
Published in Dominion Post from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020