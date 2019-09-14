SHEN, Qida:
On 11 September 2019 peacefully at Te Omanga Hospice. Loved husband of Peiyu Chen. Loved father and father-in-law of Lilly and Jason Wong. Loved Wai Gong of Elva and Alicia. Loved by Arthur and Jean Wong and their family. Messages to the family may be posted to PO Box 44-176, Lower Hutt 5040. A service to celebrate Qida's life will be held at Harbour City Funeral Home, 665 High Street, Lower Hutt, on Friday 20 September at 11.00am, followed by interment at Akatarawa Cemetery.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 14, 2019