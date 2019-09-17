Prudence MUSTARD

Service Information
Howick Funeral Home
35 Wellington St
Auckland, Auckland
095347300
Death Notice

MUSTARD, Prudence Karen
(nee Dudding):
6.8.1924 - 13.9.2019
Dearly loved wife of the late Bob. Treasured and much loved mother of Karen, Carolyn, Phillip (deceased), Rosalie, Robyn and David. Much loved mother-in-law of Bruce, Ian, Graeme, Eric and Jacqui. Adored grandmother of 15 and great-grandmother of 18.
"A beautiful lady at rest"
A celebration of Prue's life will be held at the St Matthias Church, 5 Thompson Road, Panmure, Auckland, on Friday 20th September 2019 at 1.00pm.
Howick Funeral Home
35 Wellington Street
Howick, Auckland
Ph 09 534 7300
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 17, 2019
