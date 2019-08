Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Potaua HURIWAI. View Sign Death Notice



Potaua (Pop, Ray):

Died peacefully at home on 30 August 2019. Wharfie, Truck, Bus and Taxi Driver. Born at Mourea on 8 September 1944. Treasured mokopuna of Potaua & Karanata Waaka. Adored nephew of Joe & Hinepae Tiopira. Loved husband for 56 years of Parehiapo Hilda (nee Tairi). Loved Papa of Natalie (dec), Justine, Jayson, Haydon & Fiona, Reagan & Donna, Naydene, Desmond (dec) & Marae, Tyler, Uili & Pam and Mel. Best Koko of Sheldon & Mary, Jesse, Khaylen & Grace, Erica & Elijah, Abbey, Akira, De Shayna, Nayte, Breeana, Briar, Ezekiel, Anika, Sheldon, Kane Jacob, Isaiah-Des, Jourdin & Dane, Dylan, Trey, Nas, Florence and Garrison. Member of St George Rugby League & Softball Clubs, and Porirua Taxis. Special thanks to Dr Bryan Betty, Ruth, Kyla and teams and Cannons Creek Pharmacy. In lieu of flowers, please give a koha to Mary Potter Hospice, PO Box 7442, Wgtn 6242. Papa will go to Horouta Marae, Whitford Brown Ave, Porirua, today, Saturday 31 August 2019, at 12.00 midday, for one night, we will then travel to Te Takinga Marae, Mourea, Rotorua, for one night and then onto Maungatautari Marae, Hicks Road, Maungatautari, Cambridge, where the funeral service will be held on Wednesday 4 September 2019 at 10.00am and our Papa will be laid to rest at Ngarangi urupa.

"Someday we'll be together"







