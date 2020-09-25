Pippa CARVELL

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pippa CARVELL.
Death Notice

CARVELL, Pippa Emily:
It is with great sadness that we wish to inform you of Pippa's passing, peacefully at home, surrounded by loved ones, on Sunday, 20th September 2020. It quickly became clear that Pippa's long journey battling Parkinson's was nearing the end. The family would love you to join them in a celebration of her life at the Wellington SPCA, 140 Alexandra Road, Newtown, on Monday, 28th September 2020, at 2.00pm. There will be an opportunity for you to speak about Pippa should you wish to do so.

logo
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 25, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.