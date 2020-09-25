CARVELL, Pippa Emily:
It is with great sadness that we wish to inform you of Pippa's passing, peacefully at home, surrounded by loved ones, on Sunday, 20th September 2020. It quickly became clear that Pippa's long journey battling Parkinson's was nearing the end. The family would love you to join them in a celebration of her life at the Wellington SPCA, 140 Alexandra Road, Newtown, on Monday, 28th September 2020, at 2.00pm. There will be an opportunity for you to speak about Pippa should you wish to do so.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 25, 2020