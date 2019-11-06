YOUNG, Phyllis Sew Ngan:
Passed away peacefully on 4 November 2019, aged 91 years. Dearly loved wife of the late William Shing Baw (Bill). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Glynis & Allen, Desmond & Mahany, Linda & Ian and Betty & Chris. Adored Por Por of Brendan & Philippa, Andrew, Gregory, Stacey, Christopher and Sarah, and special Tai Por of Billy. Many thanks to the wonderful staff at St Joseph's Home of Compassion. A celebration of Phyllis' life will be held at Cornwall Manor, cnr Knights Road and Cornwall Street, Lower Hutt, on Monday 11 November at 10.30am, followed by burial. The family would appreciate donations in Phyllis' memory to Wellington Free Ambulance which may be left at the service, or through wfa.org.nz Messages to "The Young Family", c/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt 5040.
Published in Dominion Post from Nov. 6 to Nov. 9, 2019