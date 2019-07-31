WILTON,
Phyllis Jane (nee Groves):
Passed away peacefully at Wairarapa Village on 25th July 2019. Aged 97 years. Loved wife of Lyal (deceased). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Brenda and Brian Powell, Nancy and Charlie Baldwin, Pam and David Balmer, and David. Loved by Fiona. Loved nana of her 12 grandchildren and loved great-nana of her 12 great-grandchildren. Thank you to the staff at Wairarapa Village for their love and care of Phyllis for the last 20 years.
"We will treasure the memories. Simply the best."
Messages to the family may be posted to c/- PO Box 2055, Kuripuni, Masterton 5842. A private funeral has been held.
Published in Dominion Post on July 31, 2019