WALKER, Phyllis:
Formerly of Wanganui. Peacefully at Summerset Hospital, Paraparaumu, on Sunday 5 July 2020. Aged 96 years. Dearly loved wife of George. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Douglas & Margaret and Paula & Graeme. Loving Grandma of Gillian & Brendan, Michael & Hannah, and Fiona, and 'Old Grandma' of Isabella, Lily, and Lachlan. At Phyllis' request, a private family service is to take place. Messages to "The Walker Family", PO Box 119, Paraparaumu 5254.
Published in Dominion Post on July 6, 2020