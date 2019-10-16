STACEY,
Phyllis Doreen (Phyl):
Peacefully at Churtonleigh Resthome on Tuesday, 8th October 2019, in her 92nd year. Dearly loved wife of the late Norman. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Kevin and Joanne, Martyn and Christine, Wayne, & Joanne and Devon. A much loved Nana to Tristan and Liv, Shaun, Shelley and Nobu, Matthew and Megan,Nick and Niyomi, & Amy, and loved Great-Grandmother to Dylan, Teah, James & Sakura. In keeping with Phyl's love of animals, donations in her memory, rather than flowers would be appreciated, and may be posted to The SPCA, PO Box 7069, Wellington 6242. Heartfelt thanks to the staff of Churtonleigh Resthome for their loving care. Messages for The Stacey family may be left in Phyl's online tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or may be posted c/- 4 Moorefield Rd, Johnsonville. According to Phyl's wishes, a private family service has been held.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 16, 2019