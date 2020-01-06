ROBERTSON, Phyllis Irene:

Passed away on 4 January 2020, aged 89 years. Beloved wife of Brian for 62 years. Much loved sister of Ken and Gordon and sister-in-law of June. Loved mother and mother-in-law of David & Tina, Vicki, Wendy, Andrew, Janeen & Wayne. Loved nana to Adin & Ashley, Sophie & Sam. Phyllis faced her illness as she lived her life - with strength, courage and faith. She leaves a void in our lives, but we cherish the times we have shared. A service to celebrate Phyllis' life will be held at 2.00pm on Wednesday 8 January at St Michael's and All Angels Anglican Church, Rangihiroa Street, Waikanae Beach. Thanks to Mary Potter Hospice, the District Nurses and the Carers at Parkwood Retirement Village. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Mary Potter Hospice may be left at the service.

Rest in peace, you will be sadly missed by us all.

