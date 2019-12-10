MEIKLE,
Phyllis Jean (nee Atack):
On 9 December 2019, at Kandahar, Masterton, aged 89. Dearly loved wife of the late Gordon. Loved sister of Alyson Davidson, (Masterton) the late Shirley Mitchell, the late Ngaire Williams, the late Barbara Corkill, and the late Lawrence Atack. Much loved aunty of her nieces and nephews. Loved special Mum to John Whatarau. A service to give thanks for Phyllis' life will be held at Rosewood, 415 Queen Street, Masterton, on Thursday 12 December, at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation. Messages may be sent C/- PO Box 2055, Masterton.
Published in Dominion Post on Dec. 10, 2019